Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Meil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda M. Meil

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda M. Meil Obituary
Linda M. (nee Rice) Meil, 67, of Eastlake, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born Feb. 14, 1952, in East Cleveland, she had been a lifetime resident of Lake County, living in Willoughby before moving to Eastlake. Linda was a member of the Irish American Club-East Side, Inc. in Euclid and the Murphy Irish Arts Center, where she was very active and a proud promoter of Irish Step Dancing. Linda loved bowling at Wickliffe Lanes and enjoyed going to plays and musicals at The Cleveland Playhouse. She also loved traveling and taking cruises. Linda was the beloved wife of 42 years, Ronald Spang Meil; loving mother of Rebecca K. “Becky” Meil Pink and Kaitlin M. “Katie” Meil Heinz; cherished “Nana” of Zachary; loving sister of William (Diane) Rice, Kevin (Karen) Rice, and Brian (Cheryl) Rice; daughter-in-law of Sue Ellen Meil; and aunt of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, James G. and Marie P. (nee Caldwell) Rice; and brother, James Rice. Family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life service at 7 p.m. Burial will be private To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -