|
|
Linda M. (nee Rice) Meil, 67, of Eastlake, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born Feb. 14, 1952, in East Cleveland, she had been a lifetime resident of Lake County, living in Willoughby before moving to Eastlake. Linda was a member of the Irish American Club-East Side, Inc. in Euclid and the Murphy Irish Arts Center, where she was very active and a proud promoter of Irish Step Dancing. Linda loved bowling at Wickliffe Lanes and enjoyed going to plays and musicals at The Cleveland Playhouse. She also loved traveling and taking cruises. Linda was the beloved wife of 42 years, Ronald Spang Meil; loving mother of Rebecca K. “Becky” Meil Pink and Kaitlin M. “Katie” Meil Heinz; cherished “Nana” of Zachary; loving sister of William (Diane) Rice, Kevin (Karen) Rice, and Brian (Cheryl) Rice; daughter-in-law of Sue Ellen Meil; and aunt of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, James G. and Marie P. (nee Caldwell) Rice; and brother, James Rice. Family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life service at 7 p.m. Burial will be private To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 3, 2020