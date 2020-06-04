Linda Marie Collins
Funeral Mass for Linda Marie Collins, 51, of Willoughby, will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Linda passed away June 3, 2020, in Wickliffe. Born June 12, 1968, in Willoughby, she had been a resident of the Willoughby area her entire life. She had a great sense of humor with an infectious laugh. Linda was an avid listener of Elvis Presley and Stevie Nicks. She was the loving mother of Stephanie L. (Nathan) Hoffman of Chardon, Sarah N. Ready of Eastlake and Josephine R. Gaston of Eastlake; cherished sister of Tom (Gia) Collins and Dave (Heidi) Collins; loving grandmother of Benjamin and Nathan Jr.; and aunt of Tierney, David and Johnathan. She also leaves many aunts, uncles and cousins. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, John Patrick and Josephine (nee Dekowski) Collins; and brother, Robert T. Collins (2019). In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made in care of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
