Linda Marie Muro, age 74, of Painesville and formerly of Lorain, passed away February 28, 2019 at David Simpson Hospice House of the Western Reserve.She was born October 10, 1944 in Lorain to the late Hubert and Marion (Guild) Erkens. Linda worked at the Walnut Street Convenient for seven years, and enjoyed Bingo before her illness. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She is survived by her husband, Leonard, who she married July 7, 1962; sons, Anthony (Julie), Mark (Karen) and Paul (Suzanne); grandchildren, Christa (Justin), Angela, Lee (Rachel), Sara (Matt) and Cory; and her great-grandchildren, Aidan, Anna and Riley. She also leaves her brother, Robert Erkens.She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James.The family suggest memorial contributions in memory of Linda to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44197-9935.Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Painesville. Online condolences and information at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 2, 2019