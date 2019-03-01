Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Muro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Marie Muro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Marie Muro Obituary
Linda Marie Muro, age 74, of Painesville and formerly of Lorain, passed away February 28, 2019 at David Simpson Hospice House of the Western Reserve.She was born October 10, 1944 in Lorain to the late Hubert and Marion (Guild) Erkens. Linda worked at the Walnut Street Convenient for seven years, and enjoyed Bingo before her illness. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She is survived by her husband, Leonard, who she married July 7, 1962; sons, Anthony (Julie), Mark (Karen) and Paul (Suzanne); grandchildren, Christa (Justin), Angela, Lee (Rachel), Sara (Matt) and Cory; and her great-grandchildren, Aidan, Anna and Riley. She also leaves her brother, Robert Erkens.She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James.The family suggest memorial contributions in memory of Linda to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44197-9935.Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Painesville. Online condolences and information at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now