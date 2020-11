Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda Prosser of Euclid passed away November 19th 2020. Loving daughter of the late Louis and Lucille Zilina; devoted wife of Glenn. A memorial service will be held on Thursday December 3rd at 4:00pm in the CORRIGAN-DEIGHTON FUNERAL HOME 21900 Euclid Ave Euclid Oh friends may call from 12:00pm-till time of service. (MASKES will be required)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store