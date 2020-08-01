Linda Sue Monti, age 69 of Painesville, died on July 31, 2020 at her home. She was born on December 30, 1950 in Massillon, Ohio to the late William and Grace May.Linda worked for Homestead II in housekeeping for 33 years. She loved to watch television and cook.Linda is survived by her sons: Dave Smith of Canton and Michael Smith of Painesville; granddaughter, Nicole Booze of Columbus; great granddaughter, Gracie Booze; brothers: Terry and Donald May; and sister, Gloria Boothe, all of Massillon.In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Kay Smith in 1983; and long-time companion, Kenneth Coursen.Friends will be received on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 11:00AM until the funeral service as 1:00PM at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077.Online condolences and flower orders at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net