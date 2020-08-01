1/1
Linda Sue Monti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Sue Monti, age 69 of Painesville, died on July 31, 2020 at her home. She was born on December 30, 1950 in Massillon, Ohio to the late William and Grace May.Linda worked for Homestead II in housekeeping for 33 years. She loved to watch television and cook.Linda is survived by her sons: Dave Smith of Canton and Michael Smith of Painesville; granddaughter, Nicole Booze of Columbus; great granddaughter, Gracie Booze; brothers: Terry and Donald May; and sister, Gloria Boothe, all of Massillon.In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Kay Smith in 1983; and long-time companion, Kenneth Coursen.Friends will be received on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 11:00AM until the funeral service as 1:00PM at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077.Online condolences and flower orders at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved