Lindsay Ann Wolfe, 37, of Raleigh, died peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Richard Wolfe and Sharon Pylick Wolfe. Lindsay is survived by her father, Rick Wolfe; grandmother, Doris Wolfe; brother, Richard Wolfe III (Krystal); sister, Whitney Jefferies (Coit); and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Wolfe. A Funeral Mass will be held at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church, 804 High House Rd., Cary, NC 27513. A reception to follow at the home of Richard Wolfe and June Plotkin. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Tammy Lynn Center, 739 Chappell Drive, Raleigh, NC 27606 (https://www.nctlc.org/donate/).
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 16, 2020