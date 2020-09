Or Copy this URL to Share

Lisa (Liz) A. Zupanic passed away early on September 19th, 2020 at age 59. She is loved and missed by Daughter; Tricia Stokes- Zak, Son; Malcolm Stokes, Grandchildren; Karmma, Kassidy, and Kamden Stokes, Sister; Carla Kinder, and tons of close friends and family members. Lisa will always be remembered as the best grandmother.



