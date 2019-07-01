|
|
Funeral Mass for Lisa Ann Wardeiner, 56, of Painesville, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Cyprian Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Road, Perry. Lisa passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born July 23, 1962, in Euclid, she had been a resident of Lake County for 25 years. Lisa was a member of St. Cyprian Catholic Church in Perry, where she was very active in the parish, serving on the Parish Council since January 2017, Ladies Guild since 2006, Music Ministry since 2005, 50th Jubilee Celebration Committee in 2018, and in the Lord’s Community Choir. She was also a member of the Messiah Chorus of Lake County and the Cleveland Junior Tamburitzans from 1977 to 1984. Lisa was an excellent seamstress. Lisa was employed by the PYA Management Group. She was the beloved daughter of Eleanor (nee Bolden) Wardeiner; loving sister of Terri King, Michael Wardeiner (Peg Gorentz), Laura (Paul) Dorsey and Mark Wardeiner (Nada Begovic); aunt of Chris (Catie) King, Sarah (Kyle) Sweeney, Matt King, Rachel (Kevin) Cindric, Ben Wardeiner, Lauren Dorsey, Michael Dorsey, Katie (Caleb) Simmons, Danielle Wardeiner, Alan Wardeiner, Andrea Wardeiner and Danny Wardeiner; and great-aunt of Delta Simmons, Evelyn Cindric and Rowan King. Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Richard G. Wardeiner. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor. Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 4, 2019