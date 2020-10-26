1/1
Lisa Marie Varga
Lisa Marie Varga, age 52, of Madison, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born September 14, 1968 in Cleveland, the daughter of John and Patricia Varga. Lisa owned Country Daycare Learning Center for 19 years in Madison. It was her joy and passion to take care of so many beautiful children throughout those years. She loved to travel and enjoyed Stamping Up, music, nature and her love for animals. She is survived by her mother, Patricia; brother, Jeffrey Varga; sisters, Laura (Randy) Keane, and Joanne T. (Mark) Henry; nieces and nephews, Philip Kackley, Brianna Kackley, Riley Kackley, Emma Keane, Jeffrey John Varga, Mark Henry Jr, Dakota Fox, Nickolus Henry; great-nieces and nephews, Kasen Varga, Amelia Varga, Lily Henry. She was preceded in death by her father, John Varga.Friends will be received 6-8 pm Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, OH 44057. Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 2846 Hubbard Rd., Madison.Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
