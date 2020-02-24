News-Herald Obituaries
|
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lisa R. Baitt Obituary
Lisa R. Baitt (nee Krivacic), age 55. Loving wife of James G. Dearest mother of Joseph and Joshua. Daughter of Doris (nee Sample) and the late Edward Krivacic (U.S Navy). Sister of Debbie Leggie (Patrick, deceased), Ron (Mary) and Jeff (Rosie). Daughter-in-law of Carol (nee Dobray) and the late Edward Baitt. Sister-in-law of Edward (Barbara) and Michael (Lisa). Aunt of 19. Great Aunt of seven. Gathering of friends and celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Behm Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Contributions to any A.P.L. in Lisa’s name would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 25, 2020
