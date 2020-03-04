|
Loel E. Stofan, 91, passed away March 2, 2020 in Tavares, FL. He was born December 6, 1928, in Ashtabula, Ohio. He was an Electrical Engineer for CEI. Loel was the Captain and Assistant Chief for the Chardon Fire Department from 1957 to his retirement in 1990. He is survived by his grandchildren, Duane (Colleen) Stofan, Paula (Ray) Schrandt, Douglas Wiseman, Gina Stofan; and several great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Judy Stofan; son-in-law, Harry Ruer. He is preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn, to whom he was married 69 years; daughter, Sharon Ruer; son, Wayne Stofan; parents, John and Myrtle (nee: Baker) Stofan. Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South St., Chardon, Ohio. A Graveside Service will follow at Ridgeview Burial Park, 7205 Austinburg Road, Ashtabula, Ohio. The family requests in lieu of flowers that his friends do a random act of kindness in his honor. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 5, 2020