Lois Ann Lohr, age 92 of Concord, died on May 25, 2020 at Mapleview Country Villa in Chardon. She was born on July 11, 1927 in Painesville to the late F. Glenn and Dorothy Haskins. A graduate of Harvey High School and Ohio University, she later served in the U.S. Army Special Services in Germany following World War II. Lois taught piano in her home, and she was also an educator within various school districts including Painesville City. She enjoyed playing Scrabble, working crosswords, doing portrait art and writing. She was a member of the Wrinkled Writers Club.She is survived by her children, Stephen Roberts of New Braunfels, TX, Carol (Eric) Lentz of Concord, and Brent (Denise Ayres) Lohr of Concord; grandchildren, Elena, Jared, Dawn, and McKenna.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul; and sister, Jean (Haskins) Gimbut.A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 3-5PM at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10:00AM at the funeral home with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Painesville, Ohio.Memorial contributions are suggested to Crossroads Hospice at www.crossroadshospice.comSocial distancing practices will be observed.Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald from May 27 to May 28, 2020.