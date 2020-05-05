Private family services will be held for Lois A. (Zimmerman) Mara, 97, of Concord Township. Mrs. Mara passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her home. Born April 5, 1923, in Cleveland, she has lived in Concord Township since 1980, formerly of Pittsburgh and Willoughby. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, baking bread, knitting, and reading. She volunteered as a docent at Lawnfield and the Mooreland Mansion and also volunteered at pancakes in the park, which led to her enjoyment of the pancake breakfasts in Kirtland. Mrs. Mara was employed as a secretary for the Willoughby-Eastlake Schools, at the former Chandler Elementary School and Thomas Edison Elementary School. Survivors are her daughters, Beth Bahr and Jane (John) Cush; grandchildren, Emily (Greg) Miller, Kate Bahr and Ben Cush; and great-grandson, Gabriel Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Kenneth C. Mara. Her parents, George and Anna (Mehls) Zimmerman; and son-in-law, Marvin Bahr are also deceased. Final resting place will be in Mentor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Inc., PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002.





