Mrs. Lois Garrity, age 83, of Mentor, OH, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, in Florida. She was born August 7th, 1936, in Bakerton, PA, to the late Lawrence and Louise Barnes. Lois was the Office Manager at Wiseco Piston for 30 years until her retirement. After her retirement, she enjoyed crafting beautiful stained glass pieces that she shared with her family. She and her late husband, Leo, were parishioners of St. Gabriel's Church in Concord, OH. Lois is survived by her son, Terry (Joyce) Garrity; grandchildren, Timothy (Jessica) Garrity, Eric (Cassandra) Garrity, and Megan Garrity; great-grandchildren, Brielle, Fallon, Grayson, and Saphira; siblings, Patrick "PJ" (Toni) Barnes, Judy Cantalope, Carol (Hoot) George, and Shelley (Mike) Rosmus. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leo, of 59 years; and siblings, John Barnes, Lawrence Barnes, Thomas Barnes, and Mary Ruth Buck. The family will receive friends for a celebration of life at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Hellriegel's Inn, 1840 Mentor Ave., Painesville, OH 44077.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 16, 2020