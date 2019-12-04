Home

Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
Lois I. (Smith) Cooper


1936 - 2019
Lois I. (Smith) Cooper Obituary
Lois I. Cooper (nee Smith), age 83, of Hambden Twp., died December 3, 2019 at UH Geauga Medical Center, Claridon Twp. Born November 21, 1936 in Jamestown, TN, to Edro and Rillie (nee: Linder) Smith, she was a longtime Hambden Twp. resident. She was an avid gardener and she enjoyed her flowers. Lois was a devoted Cleveland Cavs fan, watching every game. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Survivors include her, children Sue (Ron) Sustae, of Wickliffe, Becky (Mike) Powell, of Chardon, and Roy (Jen) Cooper, of Leroy Twp.; grandchildren, Jeanette (Bernard) Brunsdon, of Geneva, Samantha, Morgan and Sydney Powell, of Chardon, and Josephine Cooper, of Leroy Twp. She also leaves her sister, Leeta Beaty, of Livingston, TN; brother, Michael Smith, of Jamestown, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Roy C. Cooper, who she married Sept. 3, 1957, and died November 7, 2012. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. at Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon. Private family burial will be held. The family suggests donations to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44110. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
