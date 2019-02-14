|
Lois Ina Cuffman, 99, resident of Mentor for 73 years and Willoughby for 16 years, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Atria of Newell Creek, Mentor, where she had been a resident for almost three years.She was born on November 23, 1919, in Jakes Prairie, Missouri, the youngest of six children of George M. Licklider and Jessie Jackson Licklider, from Missouri pioneer families.As a child, she rode a horse to a one-room schoolhouse and did chores on the family farm. When her family lost their third generation farm to the Dust Bowl, Lois, 11 years old, saw all of her family’s possessions auctioned off. The family then rode a bus to Ohio, where her father worked as a janitor at the Ohio Rubber Company of Willoughby.She was a 1937 graduate of Willoughby Union High School, and also graduated from White Cross Beauty School in Cleveland. She worked for several years as a beautician at the Nell Page Beauty Salon in Willoughby, and established her own beauty salon, the Lois Beauty Shoppe, in Mentor in 1944.On February 27, 1946, she married John D. (Jack) Cuffman of Ashtabula, and the couple built their home in Mentor. She loved to bake, and was known as a talented cake decorator. In their later years, she and Jack traveled to national parks and state capitals, and spent winters in Ft. Myers, FL. Jack passed away in 2002.Lois is survived by a daughter, Diane Ryder (Ed), of Chagrin Falls; a son, Gary (Pattie), of Willoughby; granddaughters, Megan Snider (Matt) of Columbus, Kate Young (David) of Spartanburg, SC, Nicole of Wickliffe, Kelly Hollingsworth (Ryan) of Willowick, and Jessie of Mentor; great-grandchildren, Bridget, Clare, Norah, Jack, and Luke; as well as several nieces and nephews. The great-grandchildren loved to draw pictures and sing to her during their visits with her at Atria.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Jack; sons, Ken and Glen; her parents; brothers, Russell, Marty and Buell Licklider; and sisters, Amy Gronhalt and Opal Yates.She was a dedicated Christian who left behind a legacy of love and caring, and great memories her family will always treasure. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff in the life guidance unit at Atria for the loving care they gave her, and Hospice of the Western Reserve for easing her final journey back to Jack.Cremation arrangements will be made by the Davis Babcock Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Instead of flowers, the family recommends donations to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44410.www.davisbabcock.com
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 17, 2019