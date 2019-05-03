Home

Lois Irene Boykin, age 93, of Atwater, OH passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family members, on March 30, 2019. Mrs. Boykin was a 60-year resident of Mentor, OH before relocating to Atwater in 2013. Born in Chesterland, OH, on October 14, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Myrtle Pelton; and daughter-in-law of the late Percy and Adeline Boykin. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas R. Boykin, in 2005. Remaining family includes son, David Scott (Skyla) Boykin, Sr. of Mentor, OH, Linda (David) Moneypenny of Atwater, OH, and Robin Quinn of Painesville, OH. Mrs. Boykin also leaves behing seven grandchildren, including Renee Simko (Denny Panko), Thomas Lee Boykin (Jon Candela), David Scott (Michelle) Boykin, Jr., Michael Miller, Dana (Demer) Webb, Scott (Ann Marie) Binkley, Adam (Jennifer) Binkley; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Mrs. Boykin was a member of Chesterland Baptist Church and a member of the former Headlands Baptist Church in Mentor, OH.She worked at Leikin Motors in Willoughby, OH as a Title Clerk for 21 years, before retiring at age 75. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at Prince of Peace Church, 7193 Reynolds Road, Mentor, OH, on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
