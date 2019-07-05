|
|
Lois J. Goodwin (nee: Edwards), 91, of Chardon, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at home. She was born June 2, 1928, in Garfield Hts., Ohio. Lois was an avid gardener and cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her dog, Heidi. Survivors include her daughter, Cheryl (Dan) Ambroziak; grandchildren, Krista (Ray) Lesniok and Daniel (Cherish) Ambroziak; and great-grandchildren, Gabby Ambroziak and Stella and Carter Lesniok. Preceding Lois in death are her husband, Alfred B. Goodwin; stepson, Timothy Goodwin; parents, Ralph and Viola Edwards; and brother, Ralph Edwards. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Acacia Memorial Park, 1880 Som Center Rd., Mayfield Hts., Ohio 44124. Please meet at the cemetery. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 7, 2019