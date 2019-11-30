|
Lois B. Jacobson, age 81 of Painesville passed away Nov. 28, 2019. Born July 4, 1938 in Painesville to Walter and Elna (nee:Pohto) Makee, she had been a lifelong area resident.Lois was an animal lover, having multiple dogs and cats throughout her life. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and Zion Lutheran Church, both in Fairport.Survivors include her sons: David of Painesville and Dan (Linda) of Eastlake; granddaughter, Charlotte Gapas of Euclid and numerous extended family.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; sister, Joanne Charney; cats: Jinks, Callie and Slinky.Visitation will be from 5 to 7pm on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Painesville, 1009 Mentor Ave., Painesville, OH 44077. A private family burial will take place at Perry Cemetery.Donations suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 2, 2019