Funeral services for Lois M. (Schroter) Avram, 93, of Wickliffe, will be 10 AM Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby.Family will receive friends 5-8 PM Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the funeral home. Social distancing protocols will be enforced and masks are required.Lois passed away August 16, 2020 in Chardon. She was born May 31, 1927 in Wickliffe.She enjoyed travelling, gardening, and photography. Her greatest joy was being with her family, especially her grandchildren.Survivors include her sons, Daniel (Michelle) Avram and Kenneth (Marjorie) Avram; grandchildren, Lisa Avram, Christopher (Jessica) Avram, Amanda (Ana) Avram, Rebecca (James) Ruggles, Andrew (Erin) Avram, Kimberly (Ryan) Avram, and Beth Avram; great-grandchildren, Parker, Kael, Flynn, Maslow, and Ophelia.She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, George A. Avram and her sister, Evelyn Nahrstedt.Final resting place will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chester Twp.In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions be made to Wickliffe Presbyterian Church, 29955 Ridge Rd., Wickliffe, OH 44092.www.davisbabcock.com