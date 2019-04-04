|
Lois Mae Kojan (nee Kemter) age 86; beloved wife of Mike Edward Kojan; dear mother of Rick Michael Kojan; sister of the late Dorothy Stout and Raymond Kemter; aunt of Douglas Stout; daughter of the late Louis and Ethel Kemter.Passed away April 3, 2019. Family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., (Willoughby), Sunday April 7 from 12 Noon to 2 P.M. and 4 to 6 P.M. Those desiring to send flowers, family suggests send purple flowers.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 6, 2019