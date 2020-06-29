Lois Van Der Velde
Lois H. Van Der Velde, 87, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, died June 27, 2020 at her home. She was born April 2, 1933, and grew up in Painesville. Mrs. Van Der Velde worked as a secretary at Coe Manufacturing in Painesville for many years. She enjoyed music, playing the organ and piano, and enjoyed playing word games in retirement. Survivors are her step-sons, Robert J. (Laura) Van Der Velde, and James M. Van Der Velde; and granddaughter, Krista Van Der Velde. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Van Der Velde; parents, Rudolph and Marion Herman; and her first husband, Joseph Chom. Private family inurnment will take place in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
