Lois Van Der Velde

Lois H. Van Der Velde, 87, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, died June 27, 2020 at her home. She was born April 2, 1933, and grew up in Painesville. Mrs. Van Der Velde worked as a secretary at Coe Manufacturing in Painesville for many years. She enjoyed music, playing the organ and piano, and enjoyed playing word games in retirement. Survivors are her step-sons, Robert J. (Laura) Van Der Velde, and James M. Van Der Velde; and granddaughter, Krista Van Der Velde. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Van Der Velde; parents, Rudolph and Marion Herman; and her first husband, Joseph Chom. Private family inurnment will take place in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Donate online at www.hospicewr.org . Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.