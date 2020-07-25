1/1
Lois W. Hann
1927 - 2020
Lois W. Hann (nee Weigand) age 93, passed away July 22, 2020 at Fairmount Health Care Center in Willoughby. She was born July 10, 1927 in Apollo, PA.Lois was a Nurse at Hillcrest Hospital.Lois was the beloved wife of the late Gordon Hann and John Shirey; loving mother of Michael (Susan) Shirey; grandmother of Michael John (Amanda) Shirey, Bridget (Terry) Hosey, Stephen (Rebecca) Shirey; great grandmother of Jason and Aidan Hosey, Kelan, Elliana, Olivia, Addilynne, Hailey and Brayden Shirey; sister of Evelyn Edwards (deceased), Faye Jackson, Alice Moore (deceased) and William Weigand.Private Funeral Services were held. Burial was in All Souls Cemetery.Contributions to Cure SMA, 925 Busse Rd., Elk Grove Village, Illinois 60007 would be appreciated.


Published in News-Herald from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
