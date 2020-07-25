Lois W. Hann (nee Weigand) age 93, passed away July 22, 2020 at Fairmount Health Care Center in Willoughby. She was born July 10, 1927 in Apollo, PA.Lois was a Nurse at Hillcrest Hospital.Lois was the beloved wife of the late Gordon Hann and John Shirey; loving mother of Michael (Susan) Shirey; grandmother of Michael John (Amanda) Shirey, Bridget (Terry) Hosey, Stephen (Rebecca) Shirey; great grandmother of Jason and Aidan Hosey, Kelan, Elliana, Olivia, Addilynne, Hailey and Brayden Shirey; sister of Evelyn Edwards (deceased), Faye Jackson, Alice Moore (deceased) and William Weigand.Private Funeral Services were held. Burial was in All Souls Cemetery.Contributions to Cure SMA, 925 Busse Rd., Elk Grove Village, Illinois 60007 would be appreciated.