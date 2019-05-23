Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blessing Cremation Center
9340 Pinecone Drive
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 352-8100
Resources
More Obituaries for Lola Lipscomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lola V. Lipscomb

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lola V. Lipscomb Obituary
Lola V. Lipscomb, a longtime resident of Fairport Harbor, went to be with her Lord on May 22, 2019. Lola, known to so many as “Gram,” was born in Washington, PA on September 19, 1926. She was passionately devoted to loving and caring for her family, loved ones, and anyone in need. Lola never met a stranger and opened her home and heart to so many. Lola loved to sing, enjoyed going to musical performances of her daughters and had the most inviting smile and contagious loving spirit. Lola is survived by her six children, daughters, Carol Lipscomb-Butsko, Laurel McLaughen, and Joy Lipscomb; sons, Michael, Robert, and Jay Lipscomb; grandchildren, Keith, Jamie, and Kelsey Lipscomb and Andrew McLaughen; great-grandchildren, Avery and Riley Lewis; and great-great-grandchildren, Rowan and Alexander Scott; and sister, Laura Coleman; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lipscomb. A memorial service will be held on May 25th at 1 p.m. at Fairport Congregational Church.
Published in News-Herald on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now