Lola V. Lipscomb, a longtime resident of Fairport Harbor, went to be with her Lord on May 22, 2019. Lola, known to so many as “Gram,” was born in Washington, PA on September 19, 1926. She was passionately devoted to loving and caring for her family, loved ones, and anyone in need. Lola never met a stranger and opened her home and heart to so many. Lola loved to sing, enjoyed going to musical performances of her daughters and had the most inviting smile and contagious loving spirit. Lola is survived by her six children, daughters, Carol Lipscomb-Butsko, Laurel McLaughen, and Joy Lipscomb; sons, Michael, Robert, and Jay Lipscomb; grandchildren, Keith, Jamie, and Kelsey Lipscomb and Andrew McLaughen; great-grandchildren, Avery and Riley Lewis; and great-great-grandchildren, Rowan and Alexander Scott; and sister, Laura Coleman; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lipscomb. A memorial service will be held on May 25th at 1 p.m. at Fairport Congregational Church.
Published in News-Herald on May 24, 2019