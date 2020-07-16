Lorene Marie Yurkovich, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 15, 2020. She was born August 20, 1946, to the late Michael and Florence Remen. Lorene grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, and married her high school sweetheart, Frank Yurkovich on June 22, 1968.Lorene, a graduate of Ohio University, went on to teach for 41 years. She absolutely loved her students, influencing many to pursue a career in teaching. She loved her church family at St. Cyprian Church in Perry, Ohio, where she was an active member. Lorene leaves behind a loving family in her husband, Frank, of 52 years; her children, David (Angela), Greg, and Susan Yurkovich; 14 grandchildren; sister, Janice (John) Pajk; brother, Michael (Linda) Remen; along with other family members. Friends will be received from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, OH 44057. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at St. Cyprian Church, 4223 Middle Ridge Rd. Perry, OH 44081. Final resting place will be at Perry Cemetery. Those in attendance are strongly encouraged to follow current pandemic guidelines for Covid-19, family requests all to wear masks, and practice social distancing. An attendant will assist you at your vehicle upon arrival prior to entering funeral home. The Behm Family Funeral home of Madison is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com
.