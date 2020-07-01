Loretta Flood, age 92, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at Fairmount Healthcare Center, Willoughby, OH. She was born December 3, 1927, in Akron, OH to the late Angelo and Mary Bianchi (Libertine) Colello. Loretta was the youngest of 21 children. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend who was fun-loving and very much a people person with a beautiful smile. She was known for her delicious spaghetti and enjoyed many years of boating on Lake Erie. Loretta worked at TRW and retired from Ardac after 25+ years. Survivors include one brother, Armando Colella of Tallmadge; her children, Dale (Chris) Flood of Concord, daughter-in-law, Cindy Flood of Eastlake, Cindy (John) Staub of Decatur, IN, Yvonne Andrews of Concord, and son-in-law, Dennis Oppenheim of GatesMills; grandchildren, Dale R. (fiancée Jennifer Welz) Flood, Christine Flood, Matthew Flood, Alexis Wolf (fiancé Mike Altier), Ted (Kerrie) Wolf, Kristin (Steve) Price, Nancy (Mike) Gladding, Daniel (Janelle) Staub, Jennifer Brown, Jennifer (Joe) Felty, Doug(Heather) Andrews, Ashley (Steve) Lampman, and Jordan (Beth) Andrews; 29 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 17 sisters; two brothers; her daughter, Karen Oppenheim; her son, Wayne M. Flood; sons-in-law, Butch Andrews and Theodore Wolf; and her loving husband, Sherrill M. Flood, who died in Jan. 2004. The family will receive friends from 10 to 12 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Concord Twp. Cemetery, Concord Twp, OH following the service. Family requests contributions may be made to Lake Humane Society, 7564-E Tyler Boulevard, Mentor, OH 44060 or to Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area Chapter, 23215 Commerce Park Suite 300, Beachwood, OH 44122. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com
