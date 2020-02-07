|
Loretta Jean Neubert (nee Sinsel), age 85, of Albuquerque, NM, who was a resident of Ohio for over 50 years, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Born in Brownton, WV on January 13, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Genevieve (Dobbins) Sinsel. With a strong work ethic, Loretta graduated from Nursing School and worked as an LPN at Lake East Hospital in Painesville and Broadfield Manor in Madison. She truly loved spending time with her family and she took great pride in her 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Loretta is survived by her children, Barb (Roger) Ramey and their children, Alan, Tara, and Amanda; Walter (Shelly) Neubert and daughter, Angela; Anna (David) McMurray and their children, Tiffany, Brittany, and David; Thomas Neubert and his children, Nicholas and Jordan; Cheryl (James) Wilkinson and their son, Evan; Robert (Joyce) Neubert and children, RJ and Ryan; Janyss Ward and her son, Danny. She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Patty (Carl) Mouser and Karen (Nick) Caldwell. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Walter. Friends and family will be received from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street in Madison. Funeral Service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the funeral home. Her final resting place will be at Fairview Memorial Park in Madison Village. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 9, 2020