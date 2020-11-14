Loretta L. Wright, age 86, of Willoughby, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 12, 2020. She was born in Bannock, OH, on October 23, 1934, to the late Frank and Adeline Kadonick (nee Faccini).She was a proud and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Loretta was an executive secretary at TRW for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, cooking, and sewing. Her greatest joy was her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Loretta is survived by her children: Patricia (John) Piascik, Larry (Sheila) Wright; grandchildren: Shannon (Randy) Duffield, Nicole (Kevin) Fisher, Laura Anglim-Cupp, Max Wright and Joe Wright; great-grandchildren: Scott Cousineau, Ryan Cousineau, Sawyer Duffield, Vincent Fisher, Hannah Fisher and Elijah Anglim and her nephew Michael Voleski.She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Lawrence “Larry” D. Wright Sr. and her sister, Joanne Voleski.Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 9am till 10am at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A funeral service will follow at 10am also at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at Willoughby Memorial Gardens.