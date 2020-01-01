|
|
Loretta Lang (nee: Lambert), age 80, of Newbury Twp., OH, died on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Garfield Hts., OH. She was born in Cleveland, OH, on Feb. 15, 1939, to Anthony and Mildred (nee: Patterson) Lambert. Loretta married Richard J. Lang in Cleveland, OH, on Aug. 17, 1957. He preceded her in death after 59 years on May 9, 2016.She had been a homemaker, as well as working at General Bookbinding in Chester Twp., the General Store in Burton, OH, Alleys Grille, and bookkeeper for R&L Electric. Loretta was a devoted member of St. Helen Catholic Church, and an avid bingo player. She was dedicated to her family, especially her grandchildren.Loretta is survived by her children, Jacob (Lori) Lang of Parkman, OH, Toni (Michael) Jackson of Chardon and Christine (Richard) Smith of Burton Village; five grandchildren, Jacob Lang of Southington, Amanda (Kyle) Meier of Wickliffe, Kayla Jackson of Montville, Matthew Smith of Burton, and Benjamin Smith of Willoughby Hills, one great grandson, Braxton Lang.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a sister, Louise Southwell.A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 am at St. Helen Catholic Church, 12060 Kinsman Rd, Newbury Township, OH on Saturday, January 4, 2020. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am prior to the Mass.The family suggests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 ()Arrangements by the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Chardon. Information and condolences online at www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 2, 2020