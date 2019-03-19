|
|
A Celebration of Life luncheon to honor Loretta Lee Filby, 80, of Willowick, will be held for family and friends at 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Willoughby Elks Club, 38860 Mentor Avenue, Willoughby, Ohio 44094.
Mrs. Filby was born December 16, 1938 in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, and passed away March 17, 2019 with her family by her side.
Loretta lived in Willowick since 1966, was a homemaker and worked in food service. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, butterflies, flowers, jelly donuts and coffee. She loved tea rooms.
Family was very important to her. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was fondly called “Memaw”.
Loretta is survived by her husband, James W. Filby of Willowick; son, Jimmy (Ana) Filby of Valparaiso, IN; daughter, Marlene (Glenn) Debeljak of Mentor; grandchildren, Leah (Mark) Raico, Lauren (Craig) Wardwell and Austin Debeljak; great-grandchildren, Laila, Parker and Benjamin; brothers, Guy (Mary) Nyswaner and Charles Nyswaner; and sister, Carol (late Paul) Ewart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Margaret Jane (Lippencott) Nyswaner.
*** In memory of Loretta, the family asks that you perform a random act of kindness. ***
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 20, 2019