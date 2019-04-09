|
|
Loretta Lynn Gipson, 76, of Middlefield, passed away at UH Geauga Medical Center on Sunday, April 7, 2019.
She was born on June 1, 1942 in Maple Hts., daughter of the late William and Helen (Shalko) Sofranko. Loretta was a graduate of Kenston High School and received her bachelor’s degree in Journalism at Kent State University.
She was a proof reader and journalist for Geauga Times Leader, Plain Dealer, then at the Sun Newspapers, she was a reporter. She also was a real estate agent for Century 21.
Her hobbies included reading and going to garage sales. She especially enjoyed being with her family who will miss her dearly.
Loretta is survived by her beloved husband, Clayton B. Gipson, of 38 years; her daughter, Stacy (Jeff) Heavner of Parkman; two stepchildren, Ned Gipson of WV and Becky Gipson of CA; and her granddaughter, Colleen Kathryn (Dillan) Butcher of Chesterland.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Stephen.
Calling hours will be held 3:00 to 5:00 PM with a Celebration of Life to follow at 5:00 PM Friday, April 12, 2019 at Parkman Congregational Church, 18255 Main St. in Parkman, Ohio.
Sly Family Funeral Home assisted family with arrangements.Share condolences and memories at www.slyffh.com
Published in The News-Herald on Apr. 10, 2019