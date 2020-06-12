Lorraine M. Fisler
1925 - 2020
Lorraine M. Fisler, age 94, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Mapleview Country Villa, Chardon, OH. She was born December 30, 1925, in Northville, MI. Lorraine retired from Mentor Public Library, where she worked as a librarian. She enjoyed traveling many places with her husband, was an avid reader, and lovingly made quilts for all of her family. Survivors include her children, Janet Freeman, Mitchell (Becki) Fisler, and Jeri Marks; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Fisler; and her parents, Luther and Dora Lapham. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


Published in News-Herald from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
