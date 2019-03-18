Home

Lorraine M. “Chicky” (nee Ricco) Sullivan, 71, of Painesville, passed away March 17, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. Born May 13, 1947, in Cleveland, she was a Lake County resident for 43 years, living in Eastlake and Painesville. Lorraine was a retired employee of Willoughby-Eastlake Schools. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was the loving mother of Shelly L. (Rick) Palumbo, and Joseph J. (Brandi) Sullivan; cherished grandmother of Jillian, Collin, and Grayci; sister of Joanne Ricco; sister-in-law of Joan Ricco; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Lorraine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John L. “Jackie” Sullivan (2016); parents, Joe and Dorothy (nee Lange) Ricco; and brother, Carl Ricco. Private family services were held. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit:www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
