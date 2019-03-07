|
Lorraine T. Longo, 91, of Eastlake, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Cleveland.
Born April 1, 1927, in Cleveland, to parents, Phillip and Dorthea Yeckley.
She was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Church and was also a member of the Willowick and Eastlake Senior Centers.
Lorraine lived with Donita for many years.
Lorraine is survived by many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by brothers and sisters.
A memorial mass will be held Saturday, March 9th, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine Street, Willowick.
Visitation will be held at church from 10 a.m. until mass.
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 8, 2019