1/1
Lou E. "Sonny" Cobb Jr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lou's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lou “Sonny” E. Cobb Jr., age 79, of Madison, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 peacefully at home. He was born May 14, 1941 in Mentor, OH the son of Rose H. (Namestnik) and Louis E. Cobb Sr. He married Patricia A. Huwe on September 14, 1974 in Grand River, OH.Lou was a proud Veteran serving in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Chapel Methodist Church in Madison. Lou enjoyed wood burning as well as working on computers. He helped countless friends navigate thru computer problems and fixed old computers, giving them away to those in need. Many of his friends and family called him “Sonny,” which represented his sunny disposition. No matter what life had in store, he always had a sunny way of looking at things and encouraging others. He had a great sense of humor.Lou had lost his leg years ago and one example of his great sense of humor was volunteering at his church to sit with a fake bloody leg to the surprise of little ones at their annual Trunk-or-Treat. He loved going to Holiday Campground with Pat, spending many summer days there. Most of all Lou loved spending time with his family.He is survived by his wife, Pat; sons, Michael (Sandra) Cobb; Lee (Susie) Cobb; grandchildren, Ryan, Faith, Evan; sister-in-law’s, Mary Snider,Valeree Huwe; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marge Pepka; brother-in-law, Jimmie Snider and infant twin sister who passed away at birth.Friends will be received from 2 to 5:00 p.m., Saturday November 14, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St. Madison, OH 44057. Private family services will be observed.Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing. Contributions may be made in Lou’s name to Bella Care Hospice, 1933 State Route 45, Austinburg, OH 44010. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
The Behm Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved