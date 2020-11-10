Lou “Sonny” E. Cobb Jr., age 79, of Madison, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 peacefully at home. He was born May 14, 1941 in Mentor, OH the son of Rose H. (Namestnik) and Louis E. Cobb Sr. He married Patricia A. Huwe on September 14, 1974 in Grand River, OH.Lou was a proud Veteran serving in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Chapel Methodist Church in Madison. Lou enjoyed wood burning as well as working on computers. He helped countless friends navigate thru computer problems and fixed old computers, giving them away to those in need. Many of his friends and family called him “Sonny,” which represented his sunny disposition. No matter what life had in store, he always had a sunny way of looking at things and encouraging others. He had a great sense of humor.Lou had lost his leg years ago and one example of his great sense of humor was volunteering at his church to sit with a fake bloody leg to the surprise of little ones at their annual Trunk-or-Treat. He loved going to Holiday Campground with Pat, spending many summer days there. Most of all Lou loved spending time with his family.He is survived by his wife, Pat; sons, Michael (Sandra) Cobb; Lee (Susie) Cobb; grandchildren, Ryan, Faith, Evan; sister-in-law’s, Mary Snider,Valeree Huwe; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marge Pepka; brother-in-law, Jimmie Snider and infant twin sister who passed away at birth.Friends will be received from 2 to 5:00 p.m., Saturday November 14, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St. Madison, OH 44057. Private family services will be observed.Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing. Contributions may be made in Lou’s name to Bella Care Hospice, 1933 State Route 45, Austinburg, OH 44010. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com