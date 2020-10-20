Lou Kathleen (nee Kaiser) Tripepi, 90, of Willoughby, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, after battling a lengthy illness. Surrounded by her loving daughters, Jesus welcomed her home, where she was reunited with her soul mate, Pat Tripepi, who preceded her in death 36 years ago.Lou was born Oct. 21, 1929, in Geneva, grew up in nearby Saybrook, where she played the piano and sang with her sister, Janice and graduated as co-valedictorian of her Ashtabula High School senior class. After that she trained as a registered nurse at Huron Road Hospital, where she met Pat while he was a patient. They were married Aug. 23, 1952.During her early years, Lou was actively involved in her daughters’ lives; volunteered as the elementary school librarian, acted as a room mother, and chaired the Lake County Girl Scouts Cookie Campaign. She was a loving and generous Mom, who taught her girls that family always comes first, traditions are a wonderful legacy, and any adversity and sorrows can be faced with the support of family and friends.Lou was a gentle soul, who raised five independent women, each of whom sought their own path, guided by her quiet encouragement and example. She greeted everyone with a beautiful, warm smile, and created fabulous family meals and an endless array of homemade Christmas cookies. Lou worked as a nurse for Dr. Stanley Post, OB/GYN in Euclid for 26 years, and was a receptionist for 11 years at the Fairmont Health Center at Breckenridge in Willoughby, where she lived. She was a voracious reader, and was an accomplished crossword puzzle ace.In addition to her husband, Lou was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred; father, Milton; sister, Janice Pricket (James); brother, Dale Kaiser; grandson, Adam; granddaughter, Kasey; her daughter Trish’s lifelong partner, John Jardin.She is survived by daughters, Kathleen Tripepi-Bova (Joseph) of Mentor, Patricia Tripepi of San Leandro, Calif., Barbara Berent (Daniel) of West Middlesex, Pa., Laura Adams (Jeffrey) of Euclid, and Annette Arcaro (Richard) of Eastlake; grandchildren, Wesley Bova, Corey Bova, Nicholas Berent, Erica Berent, Patrick Arcaro (Rebecca), and Ashley Howe (Jake); great-grandchildren, Sophia and Hudson Arcaro, and Kennedy Howe; and numerous loving relatives and friends.Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Willoughby United Methodist Church, 15 E. Spaulding St., Willoughby. Burial will immediately follow at Willoughby Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 38650 Lakeshore Blvd. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.