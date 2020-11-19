1/1
Louis A. "Fox" Peterlin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis A. Peterlin “Fox”, 82, of Concord, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Hillcrest Hospital, Mayfield Hts. He was born January 30, 1938 in Cleveland to his late parents, Louis and Frances Peterlin.Lou graduated from East High School in Cleveland, Ohio University and Cleveland State. He taught math at Collinwood High School for 15 years and then became an assistant principal in the Cleveland Schools for 15 years. Lou was a member of the Slovenian home on St. Clair Ave. He was an athlete and played on two softball teams in Cleveland that won the city title. The St. Clair Merchants won in ’62 and the NFMF team won in ’67. After retirement he began his second career playing golf, fishing, cooking and making outdoor furniture. His fondest memories were of family and friends getting together. His last trip to Canada was with his sons and grandsons which he loved and talked about frequently (although he didn’t catch anything). He was known for his jokes and loved making people laugh.Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Linda Peterlin (nee: Wolfe); children, Lou Peterlin, Bob Peterlin, Mike Peterlin and Jennifer Peterlin-Gromosiak; grandchildren, Ashley (Brett) Freiberg, Louie Peterlin, Tucker Gromosiak, Kellen Gromosiak, Luke Peterlin and Rebecca Peterlin and many nieces, nephews and other loving family members.Preceding Louis in death is his brother, Joe Peterlin.Private family services were held.Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Louis to the Wound Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or online https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, Ohio 44060.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I'm sure they're golfing again.
Mark Kral
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved