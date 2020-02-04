Home

Louis J. Keck


1945 - 2020
Louis J. Keck Obituary
Private family services were held for Louis J. Keck, 74, of Euclid. Mr. Keck passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. Born Dec. 16, 1945, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for many years living in Wickliffe before moving to Euclid two years ago. Louis was a proud member of Ironworkers Union Local 17 of Cleveland. Louis was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Evelyn (nee McDonough) Keck; and siblings, Eugene Keck and Betty Wingfield. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
