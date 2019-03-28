|
Heaven received another angel on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 and joined his lovely wife, Wilberta. Mass of Christian Burial for Louis J. Nageotte, 83, of Eastlake, will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Saint Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 8560 Mentor. The Rev. Thomas G. Elsasser will celebrate the Mass. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, in the Gathering Center at the Church, prior to the Mass. Louis is survived by his children, Donna (Terry) Hawk, Dan (Donna) Nageotte, Tom Nageotte, and Terry (Chris), and their families. Private family burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Huntington’s Disease Northeast Ohio, PO Box 14668, Cleveland, OH 44114.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 30, 2019