Louis J. Weiss, age 95, beloved husband for 72 years of Goldie M. (nee Markis); cherished son of the late Joseph and Ida (nee Kapfer); dearest brother of the late George Ertler (wife Ruth, deceased), Ida Barone (husband Anthony, deceased), Rose Bower, Anna Kubichar (husband Emil, deceased) and Walter (wife Ruth); loving uncle and great-uncle of many. U.S. Air Force Veteran. Louis was born on March 18, 1925, in Cleveland and passed away on August 31, 2020. He was a resident of Lyndhurst since 1958, formerly residing in Mayfield Heights. Lou was a parishioner of St. Clare Catholic Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister, sang in the choir and was a member of a monthly prayer group. He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1943, graduated from Fenn College and worked as an engineer for TRW. He was a member of American Legion Post #0559. Lou loved golfing and camping. He was an avid traveler, visiting all over Europe, especially Russia. Lou will be remembered most as a wonderful man who was handy and hardworking. He was devoted to his wife and his faith. Lou had a great sense of humor, was social and loved life. He will be dearly missed. Contributions may be made in memory of Lou to St. Clare Catholic Church, 5659 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst, OH 44124, or Grace Hospice, 7314 Industrial Park Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. Clare Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Burial following with Military Honors at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Lou at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Friday 3 to 7 p.m. (Masks required and social distancing observed). Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com
