Louis James Simer, 79, of Mentor, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019 surrounded by his family.Born May 8, 1940 in Cleveland, he has lived in Mentor for the past 71 years.Jim was a life-long member of Mentor United Methodist Church. He was a proud father and grandfather of four Eagle Scouts (and a fifth in the making) and was involved in the Boy Scouts of America for many years. He also served as Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 280 for four years and earned his Wood Badge. In addition, he was a 50-year member (32nd degree) of the former George A. Holly Lodge 745 Free and Accepted Masons, now part of Temple Lodge 28 Free and Accepted Masons in Painesville.Jim was employed as a master millwright at General Motors Parma Plant and retired in 2007 after 21 years of service. In his retired years, Jim enjoyed vacations spent with his family and telling stories and jokes to his grandchildren.Survivors are his wife of 59 years, Mary E. (Clark) Simer; sons, James Arthur (Lorraine) Simer of Concord Twp., Jeffrey Louis (Brooke) Simer of Southlake, TX and Robert Bradley (Stefanie) Simer of Liberty Twp. OH; grandchildren, Kristina Mary, Jamie Nicole, Austin Louis, Avery Brooke, Katherine Taylor, Julia Elizabeth and Grant Robert Simer. He also leaves his sister, Barbara (Hoprich) Barnes and brother, James W. Haney and their families.He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis T. and Kathryn (Summers) Simer.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a donation to a .The family will plan a celebration of his life to be held at a later date. Details will be announced at www.davisbabcock.com when they are available.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 11, 2019