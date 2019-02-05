Home

Zele Funeral Homes
452 E. 152nd Street
Cleveland, OH 44110
(216) 481-3118
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Zele Funeral Homes
452 E. 152nd Street
Cleveland, OH 44110
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zele Funeral Homes
452 E. 152nd Street
Cleveland, OH 44110
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Zele Funeral Homes
452 E. 152nd Street
Cleveland, OH 44110
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
15519 Holmes Ave
Cleveland, OH
View Map
Louis "Dr. Slivo" Novak

Louis "Dr. Slivo" Novak Obituary
Louis “Dr. Slivo” Novak, age 72, beloved husband of Patricia (nee Sernel). Loving father of Karen, Antoinette (Charles) Thomey and Louis (Erica). Grandfather of Christian, Gabrielle, Jack, and Cooper. Brother of Joseph, Teresa Novak–Kopcso, and Elizabeth Young.Friends received Zele Funeral Home, 452 East 152nd St., Cleveland, Ohio 44110, Thursday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and where services will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. and St. Mary Church, 15519 Holmes Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44110 at 10 a.m. Internment All Souls Cemetery.Please omit flowers. Donations in his memory to the would be deeply appreciated by the family.
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 6, 2019
