|
|
Louis “Dr. Slivo” Novak, age 72, beloved husband of Patricia (nee Sernel). Loving father of Karen, Antoinette (Charles) Thomey and Louis (Erica). Grandfather of Christian, Gabrielle, Jack, and Cooper. Brother of Joseph, Teresa Novak–Kopcso, and Elizabeth Young.Friends received Zele Funeral Home, 452 East 152nd St., Cleveland, Ohio 44110, Thursday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and where services will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. and St. Mary Church, 15519 Holmes Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44110 at 10 a.m. Internment All Souls Cemetery.Please omit flowers. Donations in his memory to the would be deeply appreciated by the family.
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 6, 2019