Funeral Mass for Louis R. Duda Sr., 89, of Willoughby, will be 1:30p.m. Friday at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor.Father Chris Cox, Louis’ grandson, will officiate the Mass. Louis passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at his residence. Born Oct. 26, 1931, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for the past 58 years. Louis was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War, founding member of St. John Vianney Church in Mentor, Gunny Hall in Mentor, Palmer-Roberts American Legion Post 214 in Willoughby, V.F.W. Post 1500 in Willoughby, AmVets Post 109, and Mentor Eagles Aerie 3605. He had been very active in youth sports and was involved for more than 27 years with the Willoughby Baseball League and American Legion Baseball Travel League. Louis loved bowling, either on bowling machines or at local bowling establishments, playing cards, fishing, working in his yard, gardening and visiting with his friends. Most of all, he enjoyed being with his family and loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Louis was the beloved husband of 64 years to Rita A. (nee Miranda) Duda; loving father of John D. Duda, Joyce A. Cox, Louis R. Duda Jr., Timothy P. Duda, Joseph A. Duda, Bryan J. Duda, Jerry T. Duda, Rita M. Stickle, and Julie L. Duda; cherished grandfather of 17; great-grandfather of five; brother of Dorothy Boing; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, James R. Duda; parents, Thomas and Helen; and brother-in-law, Donald Boing. Family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. Friday at the church prior to the Mass. Burial will be immediately following at Willoughby Memorial Gardens. (Masks and social distancing are required at all times.) Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
.