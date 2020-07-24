Louis S. Olszewski passed away on July 14, 2020 at his home in Mentor, Ohio.Lou was born on Father's Day, June 17, 1950, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Stanley and Clara Olszewski. He was the older brother of Paul. Lou attended St. Christine and Euclid High School and received a Bachelor's degree at Cleveland State University. Lou married Ginny (Virginia) Adamy in 1973 and they had two children, Laurie and David. He worked his way from auto mechanic to supervisor at East Ohio Gas, retiring at an early age to pursue a natural talent for photography. His many interests included fishing, astronomy, microscopy, billiards and cue making, and he enjoyed weightlifting, running, cycling and watching the Cleveland Indians. In recent years he not only learned to play the harmonica, but taught others to play as well. His curious mind led him to always analyze things and figure out how they worked, no matter how complex or intricate. There was nothing more important to Lou than his family. He was their rock, always putting them first. Lou and Ginny were true soul mates and best friends. He was a supportive and loving dad and extremely proud of his children. He was a mentor and confidant to many lifelong friends, and impacted lives and lifted spirits with his caring nature and sense of humor. He will live forever in the hearts of those whose lives he touched. Survived by wife Ginny; daughter, Laurie Borchert and son-in-law, Mike; son David, daughter-in-law, Lilly and granddaughter, Evelyn; brother, Paul and sister-in-law, Zenia; and his dog, Caesar. A Celebration of Life is being planned for next summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Euclid Pet Pals, 25100 Lakeland Blvd., Euclid, Ohio 44132, (216) 289-2057, euclidpetpals.net
