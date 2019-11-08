Home

More Obituaries for Louis Soplata
Louis Soplata


1943 - 2019
Louis Soplata Obituary
Louis Soplata, age 76, of Newbury Township, passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2019, at his home. He was born on July 19, 1943 in Cleveland, to Louis and Ida (nee Klinefilter) Soplata. Louis was a Vietnam veteran and earned four medals, including service medals and the RVN Campaign Metal for direct combat. Louis’ hobbies include race cars, vintage cars, boating & entertaining. He was an excavator and also spent a great deal of time renovating homes. Most of all, Louis always was known for helping others. In his later years, Louis also lived on Pine Island in Bookelia, Fla., during the winter months. Survivors include three nephews, five nieces and friends galore. Louis was preceded in death by his sisters; Kareen Podojil, of Gaithersburg, MD., and Jennie Smalley, of Guys Mills, PA.In lieu of a funeral service, Louis insisted on having a party when he passed, the date tbd.There will be a private military graveside burial at the Newbury Center Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 9, 2019
