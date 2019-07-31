News-Herald Obituaries
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
View Map
Louise A. Savel


1958 - 2019
Louise A. Savel Obituary
Louise A. Savel (nee Rich), age 61, loving mother of Samantha and the late Kevin; cherished daughter of the late Frank and Gladys (nee Hudec) Rich; dearest sister of Laura Rich, Linda Mullally (husband John), and Frank Rich; dear aunt of Frank and Danny Savel, Shawn and Shannon Mullally, and great-aunt of two great-nephews. Survived by beloved canine companion, Harley. Louise was born on July 29, 1958 and passed away on July 29, 2019. She grew up in Wickliffe and graduated from Wickliffe High School in 1977. She was a resident of Kirtland since 1990, when she became a member of Divine Word Catholic Church. Louise was also the chaplain of the Wickliffe Fraternal Order of Eagles #4086. Louise worked as a clerical specialist for 30 years at First Energy, and retired in 2018. She enjoyed socializing with her friends, taking trips to the casino, sitting poolside, going to the beach, watching The Price Is Right, and listening to classic rock. Louise was a caring and family-oriented person, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Contributions may be made in memory of Louise at (https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-amp-funeral-expenses-for-the-savel-family). Prayers of Christian Burial Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Funeral Home. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Louise at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Friday 4 to 8 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
