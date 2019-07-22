Home

Louise A. Sulzer

Louise A. Sulzer Obituary
Louise A. Sulzer, age 95, of Willoughby, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 21, 1923 to the late Louis and Elizabeth Poplowski.Louise was a great mom and enjoyed golfing, volleyball and gardening. She loved traveling to race her horses throughout the Midwest. She was devoted to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren bragging about them until the end.Louise is survived by her children, Elwood (Eunice) Sulzer, Diana (Thomas) Frisina; grandchildren, Andrew Sulzer, Marie (Brian) Grosh, Salvatore Frisina, Megan (Marcello DeFranco) Frisina; great-grandchildren, Bobby and Anna; and brother, John Walther.Louise is preceded in death by her loving husband, Elwood Sulzer; step-father, Raymond Walther; and sisters, Elizabeth Schindler and Christine Christopher.The family will have a private visitation and inurnment. Arrangements entrusted to Monreal Funeral Home.
Published in News-Herald on July 23, 2019
