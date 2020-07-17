Louise B. Smith, of Willoughby, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Fairmount Health Center in Willoughby. Louise was born on February 12, 1933, in Painesville, to the late Allen and Mary (Kennedy) Benjamin. She married Oliver L. Smith on July 12, 1952. They celebrated close to 48 years of marriage until Oliver’s passing in 2000. Louise is survived by their four children, Benjamin (Joan) Smith of Willoughby, Lauren Smith of Willoughby Hills, Rebecca (Ken) Vergara of Westlake, and Susan (Gary) Davidson of Findlay, OH; as well as her sister, Patricia (James) Wieland of Centennial, CO. She also leaves eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Louise attended Ohio Wesleyan University and received an associate degree in respiratory therapy from Lakeland Community College. She worked in this field at Lake West Hospital for several years where she was instrumental in establishing their Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program. Through this program, she helped patients with COPD learn to live successfully with their disease. She was an active member of the Willoughby United Methodist Church and in the past, was a member of the Evangelism Committee as well as the Visitation Team. In May of 2008, she received the Willoughby Rotary ‘Salt of the Earth’ award for her dedication to several volunteer activities in the community that included her church, Breckenridge Retirement Community, and Hospice of the Western Reserve. She was also active in the Fine Arts Association both in fundraising and as a member of the Hospitality Committee. Louise was known by all for her love of her Golden Retrievers that included throughout the years, Daisy, Sam, George, and Buddy. Louise lived life to the fullest and she and Oliver had many friends who enjoyed having dinner parties together and spending time at the Smith cottage in Madison-on-the-Lake. Donations in Louise’s name may be made to the Willoughby United Methodist Church, 15 Public Square, Willoughby, OH 44094 or the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 74924, Cleveland, OH 44194-4924. A private family committal service will be held at the columbarium at the Willoughby United Methodist Church. Davis-Babcock Funeral Home in Willoughby is handling arrangements.