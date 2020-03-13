|
|
Louise E. Hipp, age 79, of Willowick, OH, died Monday, March 9, 2020 at David Simpson Hospice House, Cleveland, OH. She was born October 24, 1940 in Cleveland, OH. Mrs. Hipp was a Homemaker. Louise enjoyed spending quality time with her children and her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Wm. G. Hipp; daughters, Diana (Jim Fratcher) Watson-Lewis and Jennifer Watson-Marino; step-children, Duane (Marge) Hipp, Dawn Martoni, Debbie (Andy) Lozano and Dale (Sacha Burke) Hipp; grandchildren, Jennifer (Aaron) Blomquist, Melinda (Phillip) Pantaleano, and Becky Tucholski and 16 other grandchildren; great-grandson, Mason Pantaleano and eight other great-grandchildren; and brother, Frederick (Berta) Tisovic. Preceding Louise in death are her parents, Fredrick and Mary Tisovic; and sister, Mary Ann Olds. A graveside service will be 2:30 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020 at All Souls Cemetery, 10366 Chardon Rd., Chardon, OH 44024. Please meet at the horseshoe drive off Rt. 6. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Louise to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 14, 2020