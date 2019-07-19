|
Louise Eleanore Darasko passed away July 18, 2019, at age 92, in the presence of her loving daughter, Elizabeth; and son, Daniel. Beloved wife of the late Albert; sister of Betty Jean (deceased); and daughter of Florentine (deceased). Dear lifelong friend of the late Lillian Bailey and recipient of loving help from Sheila Caine and Pam Newman. Louise taught third grade for 23 years in the Euclid School System, was an avid reader, and enjoyed being part of her Bushnell Court neighborhood. Special thanks to the ICU staff at Lake West Hospital for their care and compassion. All services private. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby abd Mentor.
Published in News-Herald on July 21, 2019